Himachal to witness rain and hail on May 28; yellow warning issued

After experiencing intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of rain accompanied by hailstorms from today onwards, bringing temperatures down by a few degrees.

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The State's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather warning for Shimla, Solan Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places of these districts throughout the day.

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Minimum temperature in Shimla was 20°C, Dharamshala 20.8°C, Manali 11.3°C, Kangra 21.4°C, Mandi 20°C, Kalpa 10.2°C, Solan 17.5°C, Sundernagar 19.1°C, Keylong 7.4°C Nahan 20.8°C, Paonta Sahib 23°C, Kufri 14.4°C and Bhuntar 15.4°C.

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Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded 3.6°C minimum temperature, which is the lowest temperature in the state.