Himachal to witness snow, rain from November 12; yellow alerts issued for four districts

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness an intense spell of snowfall and rain from November 12, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing yellow weather alerts for four districts for the next two days. The wet spell is likely to bring down temperatures across the state.

For November 12, yellow alerts have been issued for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places. Snowfall is very likely in the higher reaches, while light to moderate rain is expected in the remaining parts of the state.

The centre has also forecast continued precipitation in most parts of the state till November 14, after which the weather is expected to remain clear till November 17. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 5°C.

The state has witnessed largely dry weather conditions this month, recording a 94 per cent rainfall deficit. Till November 11, the state had received just 0.4 mm of rainfall against the normal of 6.4 mm. While nine districts have recorded a 100 per cent rainfall deficit, Kullu has reported a 99 per cent deficit, Shimla 98 per cent and Kinnaur 36 per cent.

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Meanwhile, weather remained mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with most areas witnessing bright sunshine.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 20.5°C, while Dharamsala recorded 26°C. Manali recorded 19°C, Mandi 26.9°C, Nahan 24.8°C, Kalpa 16.6°C, Bhuntar 26°C, Sundernagar 27.8°C, Keylong 13.3°C, Kangra 27.2°C, Kufri 14.2°C and Bilaspur 29°C.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32.6°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 1.8°C.