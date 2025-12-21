Himachal Tourism Dept shuts down illegal ziplines in Narkanda

The Tourism Department on Saturday shut down several illegally operated adventure activities and ziplines in the Jhamunda and Siddhpur areas of Narkanda in Shimla.

Notices have been issued to four operators, providing instructions and directing them to remove all equipment related to the illegal activities within seven days. The Kotgarh Forest Department has also been informed that no operator should be allowed to install equipment or structures on forest land.

Shimla District Tourism Development Officer Jagdish Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of adventure set-ups in the Narkanda region to ensure tourist safety. The Tourism Department issues licences for the smooth operation of ziplines and other adventure activities only after compliance with mandatory safety regulations. Sharma said it had come to light that in some areas, ziplines and other adventure activities were being operated without legal permission and registration. This, he stressed, was a violation of the Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Rules, 2017, and the amended Rules of 2021.

He added that legal permissions, technical inspections, safety certifications and adherence to safety standards are mandatory for operating such activities.