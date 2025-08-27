DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal tourist alert: Here’s an update on inaccessible roads, hill stations

Himachal tourist alert: Here’s an update on inaccessible roads, hill stations

At least 700 roads across Himachal Pradesh are either blocked or have been washed away by swollen rivers and nullahs, besides landslides
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:36 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
A portion of the Chandigarh-Manali highway washed away after heavy rainfall leads to flooding in the Beas River, in Kullu. PTI Photo
The sun appeared in Shimla and other parts of Himachal today after several days, but the road connectivity continues to be grim across the state, including that to major tourist destinations like Kullu, Manali, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur.

Currently, at least 700 roads across the state are either blocked or have been washed away by swollen rivers and nullahs, besides landslides.

Kullu/Manali

The road connectivity to Kullu, Manali and tourist destinations in the district of Lahaul and Spiti remains snapped due to several blockages on the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi.

Dharmasala/McLeodganj

The Dharamsala-Chamba road continues to be non-operational. The Dharmasala-McLeodganj road has been opened for light vehicles. The Pathankot-Dharamsala road is also disrupted.

Chandigarh/Shimla

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Shimla NH-05 is operational. Tourists can reach Shimla, Kasauli without any problem, barring the occasional one-way traffic at the landslide-prone Chakki Mor. The NH-05 is blocked at Nigulsari, cutting off the access to Kinnaur.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued orange alert from August 29-31.

AT A GLANCE

Inaccessible tourist spots:-

Kullu, Manali, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur

Road updates:-

1. Chandigarh-Manali Highway:

Operational up to Mandi, blocked at several places beyond Mandi, cutting off access to Manali, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti.

2. Road to Chamba from Dharamsala:

Not functional.

3. Chandigarh to Dharamsala road:

Open, but the road to McLeodganj is not fully operational. Open for light vehicles.

4. Pathankot-Dharamsala road:

Not fully operational, disruption on the way

5. Chandigarh-Shimla highway:

Operational

6. Road to Kasauli:

Operational

