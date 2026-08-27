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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Traditional seeds, homestays to boost farmers’ income in Chamba district

Himachal: Traditional seeds, homestays to boost farmers’ income in Chamba district

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 09:44 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The participants of a workshop on traditional seed conservation and homestay promotion. Photo: Mani Verma
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Traditional seed conservation and homestay tourism are being promoted as new avenues to increase farmers’ income and strengthen rural livelihoods in Chamba district. Under the ‘Chalo Chamba’ campaign, more than 150 farmers and homestay operators participated in a workshop held at the historic Bhuri Singh Museum on Wednesday. A detailed action plan was discussed at the workshop to link agriculture and rural tourism to the tourism potential of the district.

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The initiative aims to give tourists an opportunity to experience Chamba’s rich biodiversity, traditional farming practices and organic produce while creating additional livelihood opportunities for local farmers and homestay operators.

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Climate change and its impact on agriculture, along with the conservation of traditional seeds, were among the key issues discussed during the workshop. Experts from NotOnMap and the tourism sector, including Associate Professor Arun Bhatia, Anoop Kumar of the Pahad Trust and Ashish of the M3M Foundation, shared practical ideas on linking traditional seed conservation to tourism.

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The experts said that tourists visiting Chamba could be encouraged to purchase and experience locally grown organic products and traditional varieties, thereby creating an additional market for farmers and helping enhance their earnings.

Environmental conservation and increasing green cover also formed an important part of the initiative. As part of the campaign, every homestay operator has been given a target to plant at least 10 fruit-bearing and medicinal plants. The initiative is aimed at improving the local environment while adding to the rural tourism experience.

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The participants were also taken on exposure visits to Sillaghraat, Baraur, Jamuhar and Panela to provide them with practical insights into sustainable agriculture, homestay management and rural tourism. The participants from the Dawat valley, Sal valley, Khajjiar, Kalatop, Talai, Jamuhar, Panela and Sillaghraat exchanged their experiences and discussed ways to strengthen community-based tourism.

The programme was organised under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal. District Development Officer Tavinder Chinoria, District Tourism Development Officer Rajiv Mishra, Project Economist Vinod Kumar and Deputy Project Director of the ATMA project of the the Agriculture Department Shivani also participated.

Officials said that the convergence of traditional agriculture and responsible homestay management could emerge as a sustainable self-employment model for farmers and the youth while simultaneously promoting Chamba’s unique cultural, agricultural and ecological heritage.

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