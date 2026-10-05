Himachal: Trail runner Sannat Sachdev completes 52.5-km Bir to Bara Bhangal Himalayan crossing in 12 hours

There are mountains that people visit, mountains they climb and mountains they eventually begin to call home.

What is it about mountains that makes people return to them again and again?

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Is it the silence, the vastness, the challenge — or the feeling of being completely alive in a landscape that demands every ounce of attention?

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For trail runner and architect Sannat Sachdev, the answer appears to be all of these — and more. His latest journey from the landing site at Bir to Bara Bhangal was not merely a feat of endurance. It was the culmination of a six-year dream and, in many ways, a tribute to the mountains he has gradually made his home.

On September 18, Sachdev completed the 52.5-km Himalayan crossing in 12 hours and 12 seconds, covering a route that normally takes trekkers three to four days.

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The trail crossed the

formidable Thamsar Pass at around 4,700 m, before descending into the remote village of Bara Bhangal.

But numbers alone cannot explain what draws someone to undertake such a journey.

Sachdev, originally from Jaipur, settled in Bir in 2020. An architect by training, he gradually found himself drawn into the mountains, taking up trail running and eventually making it both his sport and profession as a coach. The Bir-to-Bara Bhangal crossing had lived in his mind for six years.

“For six years, I had this idea in my head of running from Bir all the way to Bara Bhangal in one day,” he says. “Most people I spoke to couldn’t really imagine it being possible, and honestly, that was part of what made me want to try it.”

His route was far removed from conventional running. Around 95 per cent of it was on trails, taking him through forests and remote mountain terrain via Mandher, Thathi Jot, Rajgundha, Plachek, Jhodi and Panihartoo.

There were river crossings, landslides, glaciers, steep exposed sections and fresh snow around the pass.

At such altitude, the mountain dictates the pace.

“This isn’t about running fast on a trail,” Sachdev says. “It is about moving through an incredibly remote and challenging landscape under your own power.”

That distinction is important. Trail running in the Himalayas is not simply running with a spectacular view. Here, the landscape itself becomes the test.

“When you tell someone you ran 52 km, they can understand the distance. But 52 km in the mountains is a very different proposition,” he says.

There were sections where he could not run at all. Fresh snow, loose terrain, landslides and river crossings repeatedly demanded caution. At 4,700 m, even moving efficiently becomes difficult. The challenge was not simply to cover the distance but to remain capable of navigating the landscape for 12 continuous hours.

And perhaps this is where the real lure of the mountains lies.

The mountains do not allow a person to remain a spectator. They demand participation. A runner must read the trail, watch the weather, judge the terrain and conserve energy. The landscape becomes something to understand rather than simply admire.

Yet the most memorable part of Sachdev’s journey came after the running stopped.

He spent two days in Bara Bhangal after completing the crossing. Away from the urgency of everyday life, he found himself enveloped in a sense of solace.

“The two days after the running, staying in Bara Bhangal, disconnecting from the network and simply living slowly in the village, were actually some of the most memorable moments of the entire experience,” he says.

That may be the mountains’ greatest seduction. People arrive looking for adventure but often discover something quieter — perspective, solitude and a slower rhythm of life.

For Sachdev, the journey is also about introducing more people in India to trail running, a discipline that combines physical fitness with mountain skills, navigation, resilience and an engagement with the natural landscape.

His 52.5-km crossing may have ended in Bara Bhangal, but the story is less about conquering a mountain than learning to move with it.

Because the deepest lure of the Himalayas is rarely the promise of victory.

It is the love of the journey — and the landscape that makes you want to return.