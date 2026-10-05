Himachal trainee doctors to be allowed to pursue PG courses: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the Health Department to allow trainee doctors to pursue postgraduate (PG) courses.

Presiding over a meeting of the Health Department in Shimla, the Chief Minister said doctors seeking permission to pursue super-speciality courses would also be granted permission.

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However, the duration and amount of their bonds would be enhanced to ensure that they return to the state after completing their courses and continue to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. This would ultimately benefit patients in the state, he added.

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Sukhu said that the state government was taking several steps to provide world-class healthcare facilities in the state and that these initiatives were yielding positive results.

He said strengthening diagnostic facilities remained a key focus of the government.

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The Chief Minister directed all government medical colleges to digitise end-to-end data relating to all MRI, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound examinations conducted in their respective radiology departments by October 20.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had constituted an expert committee to examine the proposal for establishing Centres of Excellence with specialised departments in all government medical colleges in the state, including the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiana.

The committee would identify two to four departments in each government medical college that have the potential to be developed as Centres of Excellence.

Sukhu said that the state government was planning to send medical students on exposure visits abroad to enable them to learn global best practices and gain valuable experience, which could subsequently be utilised for the benefit of patients in the state.

He directed the concerned authorities to expedite the selection process for these exposure visits.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and officials also participated in the meeting through video conferencing.