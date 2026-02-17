Himachal transfers 5 IAS officers, assigns additional charges

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred and assigned additional charges to five IAS officers with immediate effect, officials said.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued here, 2008-batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashish Singhmar, currently Secretary (Digital Technologies and Governance), has been appointed Secretary to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

Advertisement

He will also handle the departments of Digital Technologies and Governance, Secretariat Administration Department (SAD), Sainik Welfare Department (SWD), Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Planning and Social Justice and Empowerment.

Advertisement

Singhmar will continue to hold the additional charge of Secretary (SAD, SWD and Parliamentary Affairs), relieving Rakesh Kanwar of the additional responsibility.

The 2014-batch IAS officer Arindam Chaudhary, Managing Director (MD), Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited, Shimla, has been transferred as Director (Personnel and Finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Shimla.

Advertisement

He was also holding additional charges as MD of HP Agro Industries Corporation Ltd, HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd and General Industries Corporation Ltd.

Anurag Chander Sharma, the 2016-batch IAS, currently posted as Director (Personnel and Finance), Himachal HPSEBL, Shimla, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kullu. He will replace Torul S Raveesh.

He was also holding an additional charge as MD, HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

Torul S Raveesh, DC, Kullu, has been transferred as MD, HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, Shimla.

She will also hold an additional charge as MD, General Industries Corporation Ltd, Shimla, the notification said.