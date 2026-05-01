Himachal Tribal Department delegation visits Assam, Meghalaya

A delegation of the Tribal Development Department, led by Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, undertook an exposure visit to Assam and Meghalaya from April 25 to 29 to study the functioning of tribal research institutes and tribal affairs departments. The delegation held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Arts and Culture), Meghalaya, Frederick Kharkongor along with other officers at Shillong, to discuss key initiatives in tribal research.

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The delegation also held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Assam, Sweety Changson and senior officers in Dispur and discussed institutional mechanisms and best practices for tribal development.

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