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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Two cops killed in car-truck collision

Himachal: Two cops killed in car-truck collision

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:58 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Mangled remains of the car and the apple-laden pickup truck that overturned at Tutikandi Bypass in Shimla on Monday.
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Two police personnel were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a the pickup truck near Khalini in Shimla on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Head Constable Praveen Mehta, a resident of Nankhari, and Constable Hemant Kumar, a resident of Jubbal. Both were posted at the Police Lines at Kaithu in Shimla district.

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According to the police, the accident occurred on the Talland-Khalini road near the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) colony when the car (HP 52A 2767) was heading towards Khalini. The driver allegedly lost control over the wheel and the car collided with the pickup truck (HP 92A 9229) coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was badly damaged and both occupants were seriously injured. A police team from the East Police Station, Chhota Shimla, reached the spot and rescued the injured. They rushed the injured personnel to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

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Shimla (City) Additional SP Mehar Panwar said that a case had been registered and an investigation into the incident was underway. A condolence meeting was also organised by the district police at Police Lines, Kaithu, in memory of the deceased constables. Police officers and personnel paid tribute to the deceased and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

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