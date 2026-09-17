Himachal: Two dental doctors accused of overcharging for implants

According to the complaint, the doctors allegedly charged patients around Rs 14,000 for dental implants against the government-fixed rate of Rs 6,700. The complainants have also alleged that a vendor was supplying costly implants and offering commissions to doctors for using them.

Advertisement

One of the doctors has further been accused of performing dental implant procedures at private clinics during duty hours as well as after working hours.

Advertisement

Dental College Principal Dr Yogesh Bhardwaj said he had taken serious note of the complaint and that suitable action would be taken if any irregularity was established during the inquiry.