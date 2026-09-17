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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Two dental doctors accused of overcharging for implants

Himachal: Two dental doctors accused of overcharging for implants

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The doctors allegedly charged patients around Rs 14,000 for dental implants against the government-fixed rate of Rs 6,700. Representational image. iStock
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Two doctors at the Dental College, Shimla, have been accused of allegedly overcharging patients for dental implants in an anonymous complaint purportedly submitted by faculty and staff to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The complainants have sought a strict inquiry and action against the doctors.

According to the complaint, the doctors allegedly charged patients around Rs 14,000 for dental implants against the government-fixed rate of Rs 6,700. The complainants have also alleged that a vendor was supplying costly implants and offering commissions to doctors for using them.

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One of the doctors has further been accused of performing dental implant procedures at private clinics during duty hours as well as after working hours.

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Dental College Principal Dr Yogesh Bhardwaj said he had taken serious note of the complaint and that suitable action would be taken if any irregularity was established during the inquiry.

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