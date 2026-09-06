Himachal: Two injured after tree falls on car on Palampur-Baijnath highway

Two persons had a narrow escape after a roadside tree fell on their vehicle on the Palampur-Baijnath highway last evening. Both occupants sustained injuries but were stated to be out of danger.

The incident has once again brought into focus the growing threat posed by weak, decaying and unstable roadside trees in the Palampur region. Earlier, at least half a dozen vehicles were damaged after trees fell on them along the Pathankot-Mandi highway.

Advertisement

Several trees along the Palampur-Kangra highway and other important roads in the region have reportedly weakened over the years due to prolonged exposure to adverse weather conditions. At several stretches, trees and large branches are precariously leaning over the carriageway, posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Residents said the danger increases considerably during heavy rain and strong winds, when weakened trees and branches can collapse without warning. They alleged that despite repeated concerns, dried-up and damaged trees had not been removed or properly pruned at several vulnerable locations.

At least two deaths have reportedly occurred during the past two months after uprooted trees fell on properties. The incidents have also caused property damage running into lakhs of rupees.

Advertisement

Residents have also blamed inadequate drainage along some stretches of the highway for aggravating the problem. Waterlogging and prolonged soil saturation can weaken the soil around tree roots, increasing the likelihood of trees being uprooted during strong winds.

The stretches between Maranda and Baijnath in Kangra district and adjoining areas are considered particularly vulnerable by local residents. They said several roadside trees, some estimated to be 30 to 40 years old, appeared structurally weak or hollow and required urgent inspection.

Forest Department officials maintain that trees cannot be removed solely on the basis of complaints and that proper assessment and the requisite permission are necessary before any such action is taken.

Residents, however, argue that delays in identifying and removing hazardous trees could have serious consequences, particularly along busy highways. They have urged the administration and the Forest Department to conduct a comprehensive survey of roadside trees and identify those that are diseased, hollow, leaning towards roads or otherwise posing a danger to public safety.

They have also sought timely pruning or removal of hazardous trees before the onset of severe weather, instead of waiting for accidents to occur.

SDM Palampur OP Yadav said the matter had come to his notice. He said a meeting of the departments concerned would be convened shortly to discuss the issue and take necessary action for the removal of dangerous trees.