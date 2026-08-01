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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Una police seize 4.5 quintals of poppy husk; 2 arrested

Himachal: Una police seize 4.5 quintals of poppy husk; 2 arrested

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the police.
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The Una police last night arrested two persons in the Mehatpur area after recovering 162.64 kg of poppy husk and poppy buds from their possession. On their disclosure, the police recovered another consignment of the contraband. The total seizure stood at over 4.5 quintals.

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Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath told the media that past midnight, a police party stopped a commercial vehicle (PB08 BW 9128) and on checking eight bags containing poppy husk and poppy buds were found loaded on the trailer. The total weight of the consignment was 162 kg and 640 gm. He said the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Joga Singh, a resident of Dinowal village; and Harpreet Singh of Pandori village, both in Garhshankar Tehsil of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, were arrested.

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Sachin Hiremath said interrogation of the accused revealed a backward linkage, following which a raid was conducted in Lamlehra village of Una sub-division, where 14 bags containing the contraband was recovered from a parked tractor-trailer.

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He said the owner of the vehicle and owner of the land on which the tractor was parked would be interrogated as part of further investigations. The SP added that the total contraband recovered from both places stood at 452 kg and 66 gm (4.5 quintals). The relevant Sections of the NDPS Act have been invoked against the accused persons and further linkages are being established, he added.

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