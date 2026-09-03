Himachal: Universities Bill passed amid Opposition uproar

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday passed the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid strong objections from Opposition legislators, who alleged that the proposed changes would undermine the autonomy of state universities.

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Defending the legislation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said its primary objective was to establish a credible, transparent and merit-based recruitment system for teaching and non-teaching posts in the six government universities. He said the amendment would also strengthen financial discipline, improve institutional governance and ensure proper utilisation of public funds.

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Responding to apprehensions that the amendment could lead to government interference in university affairs, Sukhu assured the House that the autonomy of the institutions would not be diluted. He said the recommendations of the Finance Committee would be placed before the Executive Committee for approval, while there would be no government interference in research, academics or other functioning of the universities.

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Sukhu said deserving and meritorious candidates would now get an opportunity to secure appointments through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. Referring to the alleged paper leaks in the erstwhile Subordinate Selection Board during the previous BJP government, he said no effective action had been taken at the time, whereas the present government had ensured complete transparency in recruitment.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, however, said the Bill might be passed on the strength of the government’s majority but would not withstand legal scrutiny. He accused the government of repeatedly bringing legislation that was subsequently struck down by courts and said this reflected poorly on the government’s legislative approach.

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Thakur alleged that the government wanted to run universities like government departments and warned that the amendment would erode their institutional autonomy.

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma also opposed the Bill, saying it was neither in the interest of the state nor consistent with the autonomous character of universities. He said universities functioned under University Grants Commission rules and questioned the proposal to replace the Vice-Chancellor with the Finance Secretary as head of the Finance Committee, terming it a violation of established protocol.

Shimla MLA Harish Janartha, meanwhile, demanded a Vigilance inquiry into appointments made at Himachal Pradesh University during the previous BJP regime. Alleging that appointments had been influenced by ideological affiliations rather than merit, he said an investigation was necessary to establish the facts.

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani defended the amendment, alleging that autonomy had been misused during the previous BJP tenure and that appointments were made on political considerations.

Sulah MLA Vipin Parmar questioned the government’s intent and said the post of Vice-Chancellor at Palampur Agriculture University had remained on an ad hoc basis for nearly four years, adversely affecting the institution’s functioning.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar and Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal also participated in the debate.

The House also passed, through voice vote, the Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Himachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026.