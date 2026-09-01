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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal universities bill seeks tighter financial oversight, merit-based recruitment

Himachal universities bill seeks tighter financial oversight, merit-based recruitment

Under the proposed amendments, all teaching and non-teaching appointments in state universities will be made through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and Himachal Pradesh Raj Chayan Aayog

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:51 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania conducts the proceedings of the eighth day of the monsoon session in the House in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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The state government today introduced the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill in the House, seeking to amend the laws governing state universities to strengthen financial discipline, improve institutional governance and ensure greater accountability in the use of public funds.

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The Bill proposes changes to the recruitment system for teaching and non-teaching staff in state universities and seeks to make the Secretary (Finance), Government of Himachal Pradesh, the head of Finance Committee of every state university. The proposed legislation will apply to Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla; Sardar Patel University, Mandi; Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Atal Medical and Research University; and the state universities of agriculture and horticulture.

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Under the proposed amendments, all teaching and non-teaching appointments in state universities will be made through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and Himachal Pradesh Raj Chayan Aayog, as applicable, in accordance with the relevant laws. All teaching posts will be filled through direct recruitment by HPPSC, in accordance with the qualifications, standards and selection procedures prescribed by University Grants Commission (UGC).

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The proposed changes also require all matters involving financial implications —including the creation, upgradation and filling of posts; framing or amendment of recruitment and promotion rules; and revision of pay, allowances and other service conditions of employees — to be placed before Finance Committee headed by the Secretary (Finance). The recommendations of Finance Committee will be considered by Executive Council or Board of the concerned university. The university body will then forward the recommendations, along with its own views, to the state government for consideration and approval.

According to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the proposed amendments have been necessitated by instances of financial mismanagement and a lack of financial discipline that have come to the government’s notice.

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“The measures are aimed at ensuring greater financial oversight, transparency and accountability, while promoting merit-based recruitment and the proper utilisation of government grants provided to state universities for academic, research and administrative activities,” the Chief Minister said.

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