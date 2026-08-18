Himachal university hosts Japan varsity faculty for Buddhist philosophy lecture

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh on Monday welcomed eminent academician Prof Kazunori Sasaki of the International Research Institute for Advanced Buddhology (IRIAB), Soka University, to HPU and expressed hope that his visit would open new avenues for academic and institutional collaboration between HPU and Soka University, Japan.

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Prof Sasaki visited HPU to deliver an expert lecture as part of the third edition of the lecture series organised by the Department of Buddhist Studies, HPU. He delivered a lecture on the topic, “Beyond the two lineages: Lamriim and the great wave of conduct – Bodhicitta and the formation of the Tibetan graded path tradition.”

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During his lecture, he elaborated on the philosophical and historical dimensions of the Tibetan graded path tradition, particularly focusing on Lamriim, Bodhicitta and the ‘great wave of conduct’. Prof Sasaki also discussed the development of Buddhist thought and the significance of these traditions in shaping Tibetan Buddhist philosophy. He further highlighted the wider relevance of Buddhist philosophical thought in the contemporary world, particularly in relation to ethics, compassion, peace, human values and intercultural dialogue.

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The lecture was moderated and translated by Dr PV Unnikrishnan, a mentor to startups and former visiting faculty member at Goa University. The session provided an important academic platform for engaging with the philosophical foundations of the Tibetan graded path tradition and exploring the contemporary relevance of Buddhist philosophy.

Prof Singh said Buddhist philosophy has immense relevance in the contemporary world and can make a meaningful contribution to promoting peace, compassion, ethical values, harmony and intercultural understanding.

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He also highlighted the interesting dialogue between quantum science and Buddhist philosophy. He said that while they belong to different intellectual traditions, both encourage us to look beyond conventional ideas of reality, interdependence and observation. “Concepts such as interconnectedness and impermanence in Buddhism offer valuable perspectives for contemporary discussions on science, consciousness and the nature of reality,” said the VC.

The programme was attended by members of the Buddhist community in Shimla, delegates from Thupten Dorje Drak Nyingmapa Monastery, Panthaghati, statutory officers, faculty members, students and other distinguished guests.