DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal university hosts Japan varsity faculty for Buddhist philosophy lecture

Himachal university hosts Japan varsity faculty for Buddhist philosophy lecture

Prof Kazunori Sasaki’s visit opens prospects of academic and institutional collaboration between HPU & Soka University

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
VC Mahavir Singh welcomes Prof Kazunori Sasaki from Japan’s Soka University at HPU on Monday.
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh on Monday welcomed eminent academician Prof Kazunori Sasaki of the International Research Institute for Advanced Buddhology (IRIAB), Soka University, to HPU and expressed hope that his visit would open new avenues for academic and institutional collaboration between HPU and Soka University, Japan.

Advertisement

Prof Sasaki visited HPU to deliver an expert lecture as part of the third edition of the lecture series organised by the Department of Buddhist Studies, HPU. He delivered a lecture on the topic, “Beyond the two lineages: Lamriim and the great wave of conduct – Bodhicitta and the formation of the Tibetan graded path tradition.”

Advertisement

During his lecture, he elaborated on the philosophical and historical dimensions of the Tibetan graded path tradition, particularly focusing on Lamriim, Bodhicitta and the ‘great wave of conduct’. Prof Sasaki also discussed the development of Buddhist thought and the significance of these traditions in shaping Tibetan Buddhist philosophy. He further highlighted the wider relevance of Buddhist philosophical thought in the contemporary world, particularly in relation to ethics, compassion, peace, human values and intercultural dialogue.

Advertisement

The lecture was moderated and translated by Dr PV Unnikrishnan, a mentor to startups and former visiting faculty member at Goa University. The session provided an important academic platform for engaging with the philosophical foundations of the Tibetan graded path tradition and exploring the contemporary relevance of Buddhist philosophy.

Prof Singh said Buddhist philosophy has immense relevance in the contemporary world and can make a meaningful contribution to promoting peace, compassion, ethical values, harmony and intercultural understanding.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the interesting dialogue between quantum science and Buddhist philosophy. He said that while they belong to different intellectual traditions, both encourage us to look beyond conventional ideas of reality, interdependence and observation. “Concepts such as interconnectedness and impermanence in Buddhism offer valuable perspectives for contemporary discussions on science, consciousness and the nature of reality,” said the VC.

The programme was attended by members of the Buddhist community in Shimla, delegates from Thupten Dorje Drak Nyingmapa Monastery, Panthaghati, statutory officers, faculty members, students and other distinguished guests.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts