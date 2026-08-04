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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal university organises drug abuse awareness programme

Himachal university organises drug abuse awareness programme

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:48 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University. File photo
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The Department of Education, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here today organised an awareness programme under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aiming to spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse. The programme also aimed to inspire students and research scholars to contribute towards a healthy, responsible and addiction-free society.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address by M Ed students Ankit Bhatia and Husan Thakur, who welcomed the chief guest and chairman Dr Yudhveer, coordinator Dr Chaman Lal Banga, faculty members Professor Ajay Kumar Attri and Dr Rakesh Shama, research scholars and distinguished guests.

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Dr Yudhveer in his address described drug abuse as a major national challenge. He administered the Nasha Mukti Pledge to all participants and called upon the youth to actively contribute towards the mission of a drug-free India.

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Dr Banga, while delivering the keynote address, highlighted the vision of Viksit Bharat, the objectives of NEP 2020 and the role of education in nation-building. Drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita and the Indian Knowledge System, he encouraged students to practice self-discipline, avoid addiction and channel their energy towards education, character building and meaningful social engagement.

The event also featured speeches by Charu and research scholars Reetu, Sheetal and Kritika. They highlighted the physical, mental and social consequences of substance abuse and urged students to adopt self-discipline, moral values, positive thinking and healthy lifestyles.

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