Himachal: Unusual June snowfall delights tourists in Manali, Lahaul-Spiti

Advertisement

Intermittent snowfall has been reported since late Sunday night in the higher reaches, covering mountain slopes and passes with a fresh white blanket and creating a surreal landscape for visitors seeking respite from the scorching temperatures prevailing in the plains.

Advertisement

The unexpected spell of snowfall has delighted tourists, many of whom were seen enjoying the wintry conditions, clicking photographs and playing in the snow against the backdrop of the majestic Himalayas.

Advertisement

The fresh snowfall has significantly lowered temperatures in the higher altitudes of Lahaul-Spiti and Rohtang Pass. Rainfall and cold winds have also led to a noticeable drop in temperatures in lower areas, bringing an unusual chill to the region.

In Manali, visitors were seen strolling along the Mall Road wrapped in warm clothing as cool winds swept across the town.

Advertisement

Tourism stakeholders welcomed the unusual weather, saying it had enhanced the appeal of the destination during the summer season.

Jagdish, Ravi and Deepak, tourism operators in the region, said tourists visiting Rohtang Pass on Monday were greeted by snowflakes, making their trip memorable.

Manali Hoteliers Association president Roshan Thakur said the summer tourist season was currently at its peak and expressed optimism that the fresh snowfall would attract even more visitors ahead of the final weekend of June.

“The unusual weather has become a major attraction for tourists and is expected to further boost tourism activity in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manali Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjeet Singh Cheema issued an advisory asking tourists to remain cautious while travelling to high-altitude areas. He informed visitors about the ongoing rainfall in the valley and snowfall in the higher reaches and advised them to assess weather conditions before venturing into mountainous areas.

Officials urged tourists to follow safety guidelines, carry adequate warm clothing and exercise caution while travelling on mountain roads affected by changing weather conditions.

The rare June snowfall has added a unique dimension to the tourist experience in Manali and Lahaul-Spiti, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy winter-like conditions at a time when most parts of the country are experiencing intense summer heat.