DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Unusual June snowfall delights tourists in Manali, Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal: Unusual June snowfall delights tourists in Manali, Lahaul-Spiti

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:08 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at Rohtang Pass on Monday.
Advertisement
In a rare weather phenomenon, tourists visiting Manali and the high-altitude passes of Rohtang, Shinkula and Baralacha were treated to fresh snowfall in June, turning the region into a winter wonderland amid the peak summer tourist season.
Advertisement

Intermittent snowfall has been reported since late Sunday night in the higher reaches, covering mountain slopes and passes with a fresh white blanket and creating a surreal landscape for visitors seeking respite from the scorching temperatures prevailing in the plains.

Advertisement

The unexpected spell of snowfall has delighted tourists, many of whom were seen enjoying the wintry conditions, clicking photographs and playing in the snow against the backdrop of the majestic Himalayas.

Advertisement

The fresh snowfall has significantly lowered temperatures in the higher altitudes of Lahaul-Spiti and Rohtang Pass. Rainfall and cold winds have also led to a noticeable drop in temperatures in lower areas, bringing an unusual chill to the region.

In Manali, visitors were seen strolling along the Mall Road wrapped in warm clothing as cool winds swept across the town.

Advertisement

Tourism stakeholders welcomed the unusual weather, saying it had enhanced the appeal of the destination during the summer season.

Jagdish, Ravi and Deepak, tourism operators in the region, said tourists visiting Rohtang Pass on Monday were greeted by snowflakes, making their trip memorable.

Manali Hoteliers Association president Roshan Thakur said the summer tourist season was currently at its peak and expressed optimism that the fresh snowfall would attract even more visitors ahead of the final weekend of June.

“The unusual weather has become a major attraction for tourists and is expected to further boost tourism activity in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manali Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjeet Singh Cheema issued an advisory asking tourists to remain cautious while travelling to high-altitude areas. He informed visitors about the ongoing rainfall in the valley and snowfall in the higher reaches and advised them to assess weather conditions before venturing into mountainous areas.

Officials urged tourists to follow safety guidelines, carry adequate warm clothing and exercise caution while travelling on mountain roads affected by changing weather conditions.

The rare June snowfall has added a unique dimension to the tourist experience in Manali and Lahaul-Spiti, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy winter-like conditions at a time when most parts of the country are experiencing intense summer heat.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts