Himachal unveils ‘one district, three products’ plan in Budget 2026

Aiming to revitalise the rural economy by promoting local products, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced “one district three products” plan in its budget of 2026, making it a first-of-its-kind initiative across the country.

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Under this initiative, the government will identify three signature products from each district. Based on their market potential, it will work towards strengthening value chain, smarter branding and packaging and enhancing access to the market for achieving higher return on investment for the local manufacturers.

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Speaking about the initiative, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the vision of the state government is to make Himachal self-reliant state in which one district, three products plan will play a significant role in revitalising state’s rural economy.

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Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that this initiative will unlock district-level strengths, while creating sustainable livelihoods and providing a market platform to Himachal’s unique products.

He said that a wide basket of products agriculture, horticulture, handlooms and handicrafts will be brought under its ambit, such as turmeric, ginger, maize, shawls, spices, Kangra tea, paintings, honey, chulli oil and yak wool -- each representing the State’s diverse agro-climatic and cultural landscape.

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“Beyond product promotion, the scheme is expected to act as a catalyst for rural entrepreneurship, with a sharp focus on empowering artisans, women entrepreneurs, self-help groups and small producers. By improving supply chains and market linkages, the government aims to enhance competitiveness and boost incomes at the grassroots” he said.

“A supportive policy framework, including graded incentives for ODTP products, is in the works and is expected to be rolled out shortly to ensure seamless implementation” said the minister.

R D Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Industries noted that ODTP would institutionalise value-chain development and ensure focused policy support for local industries.

Dr. Yunus, Industries Director, said that the emphasis would be on “last-mile delivery so that benefits reach artisans, farmers and grassroots enterprises.

“With ODTP initiative, Himachal Pradesh intends to position its indigenous products on the global map while driving inclusive, rural-led growth” he said.