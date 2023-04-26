Himachal Utsav begins in Mandi

Mandi, April 25
The four-day Himachal Utsav began at Sanskriti Sadan in the district yesterday. Congress MLA from Dharampur Chander Shekhar inaugurated the event.
The MLA said the utsav would be organised every year in major cities of the state and the country to promote and spread the local culture and art. He said in this four-day event, artistes would introduce the culture of their respective districts.
“Himachal is rich and prosperous due to its cultural heritage. All folk artists have played an important role in preserving it,” he added.
The MLA urged the coming generation to come forward to keep this legacy alive and cherish it. He said Mandi was the cultural capital of the state. “The Department of Language and Culture has provided a great platform to the artistes to showcase their talent in this event,” he added.
He further said that the government was constantly making efforts to preserve the cultural heritage and bring artistes forward.
