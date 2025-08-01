Himachal varsity donates Rs 47 lakh to CM relief fund

The Himachal Pradesh University’s community, under the leadership of Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, today presented a cheque for Rs 47,05,683 to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support those who have been affected by the recent natural disasters triggered by heavy rainfall in the state.

Advertisement

The VC stated that the university community extends its heartfelt condolences to the people of the state who have suffered loss of life and property due to the recent calamities. He shared that all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as retired employees of the university, have voluntarily donated their two days’ salary to aid disaster relief efforts through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He said the entire university community stands together with those affected during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Dean of Studies, HPU, Prof BK Shivram, Registrar Gyan Sagar Negi, Dean of Student Welfare Prof Mamta Mokta, Controller of Examinations Prof Shyam Lal Kaushal, Director of Centre of Distance and Online Education (CODE) Prof Pradeep Kumar along with others were also present on the occasion.