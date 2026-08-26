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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Vidhan Sabha: BJP submits privilege notice against CM Sukhu

Himachal Vidhan Sabha: BJP submits privilege notice against CM Sukhu

National anthem row: Jai Ram Thakur says BJP will also file criminal defamation case; Sukhu says he’ll file counter-motion

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu heads to attend the monsoon session on Wednesday. Photo: Lalit Kumar
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The BJP Legislature Party today submitted a privilege notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, accusing him of “falsely” alleging that BJP legislators had shown disrespect to the national anthem on the opening day of the monsoon session.

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Seeking action against the Chief Minister, BJP legislators alleged that Sukhu “frequently lies” and could go to any extent to defame them.

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Before submitting the notice, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue in the House, saying he and other BJP legislators had watched the video released by the Speaker on Tuesday to ascertain whether they had inadvertently erred while singing the national anthem.

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“We found that all of us sang the national anthem with due respect. The CM, however, falsely accused us of disrespecting it,” Thakur said. He alleged that the Congress had subsequently staged protests at district headquarters accusing BJP legislators of disrespecting the anthem.

Thakur said the BJP would not only move a privilege motion against Sukhu but also file a criminal defamation case against him in the High Court.

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The ruling Congress, however, rejected the allegations. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi maintained that the BJP legislators had indeed shown disrespect to the national anthem and were now trying to exploit the fact that cameras did not capture all members of the House at all times.

Negi also accused BJP legislators of repeatedly harassing him and preventing him from speaking in the House, and said a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be registered against them.

Sukhu reiterated that the BJP legislators had disrespected the national anthem and urged the Opposition not to divide the House over the national anthem and national song, both of which, he said, reflected the country's identity.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Sukhu said he too would move a privilege motion against the BJP for “lying”. He accused the Opposition of making excuses to cover up its mistake and said the Congress would take the issue to the people.

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