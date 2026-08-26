Himachal Vidhan Sabha: Health schemes become flashpoint in Assembly

Accusing the Congress government of “strangulating” flagship health schemes Himcare and Sahara, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said the BJP would restore both schemes in their original form in its first Cabinet meeting after returning to power.

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Participating in the three-day debate on health under Rule 130, Thakur alleged that the government was attempting to discredit the schemes through a Vigilance inquiry to justify their discontinuation. “Officials have been directed to show that there is a scam of at least Rs 100 crore in Himcare,” he alleged, warning that if officials failed to conduct a fair inquiry under pressure, the BJP would order an inquiry into the inquiry itself.

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Responding to the debate, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said Himcare and Sahara were good schemes and maintained that the government had no intention of stopping them. He said the government was committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the state, including in remote areas. Latest and technologically advanced equipment was being procured to ensure better treatment for patients, he added.

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However, BJP legislators questioned the government’s priorities, alleging that expensive equipment was being procured even as basic facilities remained inadequate in several hospitals. Trilok Jamwal said not every patient required robotic surgery and that the focus should instead be on ensuring basic healthcare services. Claiming that health services remained poor in Bilaspur, he said the government needed to address fundamental deficiencies.

Banjar MLA Surender Shourie also questioned the proposed procurement of five to six expensive robotic machines, saying one or two would have been sufficient and the money could instead have been used to strengthen basic facilities. BJP members further alleged that many eligible beneficiaries were being denied benefits under Himcare and Sahara.

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Ruling-party legislators Malender Rajan, Vinod Sultanpuri and Vivek Sharma defended the government, highlighting the recruitment of more than 500 doctors and filling of over 4,600 health-sector posts. They asserted that healthcare delivery had witnessed significant improvement during the past three years.