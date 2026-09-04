Himachal Vidhan Sabha passes Bill hiking stamp duty

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha today passed the Indian Stamp (Himachal Pradesh Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for an increase in stamp duty on various transactions.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi defended the proposed hike, asserting that it would not burden the common man but primarily affect outsiders who were allegedly exploiting lower stamp duty rates in Himachal Pradesh by getting General Power of Attorney (GPA) documents executed in the state.

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Negi said the practice had not only resulted in revenue loss but was also encouraging corruption in the Revenue Department. “Outsiders were coming to Himachal to avail themselves of the lower stamp duty rates,” he said, adding that several BJP-ruled states, including Bihar and Maharashtra, were charging similar rates.

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He said the proposed revision was being undertaken after a gap of nearly 14 years and would mainly impact well-off taxpayers rather than ordinary people.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand for a rollback or reduction in the proposed increase, Negi said the amendment also sought to empower women by reducing stamp duty on purchase of property valued above Rs 1 crore from 6 per cent to 4 per cent.

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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, however, termed the proposed increase “exorbitant” and warned that it could adversely affect property transactions and the common man. “I admit that stamp duty is a major source of revenue for the government, but such a steep hike could become a major hindrance in transactions,” Thakur said. He urged the government to withdraw the Bill and bring a fresh amendment with a lower increase.

Participating in the debate, Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal said it was unfair to put the burden of raising government revenue on the common man and described the proposed enhancement as excessive.