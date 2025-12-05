DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Vidhan Sabha session: BJP MLAs enter House wearing ‘Chitta-Free Himachal’ jackets

Himachal Vidhan Sabha session: BJP MLAs enter House wearing ‘Chitta-Free Himachal’ jackets

The BJP MLAs said the gesture was aimed at sending a strong message about the need for a decisive fight against Chitta and other narcotics

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:28 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a symbolic protest against the rising drug menace in the hill state, members of the BJP Legislative Party today entered the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha wearing jackets emblazoned with the slogan “Chitta-Free Himachal, a New Himachal.”

Advertisement

The BJP MLAs said the gesture was aimed at sending a strong message about the need for a decisive fight against Chitta and other narcotics.

Advertisement

They alleged that drug trafficking has increased due to the government’s failure to curb the network of suppliers and demanded stringent enforcement measures.

Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP would continue to raise the issue of drugs both inside and outside the Assembly until concrete action is taken to protect the youth from addiction.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts