Himachal Vidhan Sabha session: BJP MLAs enter House wearing ‘Chitta-Free Himachal’ jackets

In a symbolic protest against the rising drug menace in the hill state, members of the BJP Legislative Party today entered the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha wearing jackets emblazoned with the slogan “Chitta-Free Himachal, a New Himachal.”

The BJP MLAs said the gesture was aimed at sending a strong message about the need for a decisive fight against Chitta and other narcotics.

They alleged that drug trafficking has increased due to the government’s failure to curb the network of suppliers and demanded stringent enforcement measures.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP would continue to raise the issue of drugs both inside and outside the Assembly until concrete action is taken to protect the youth from addiction.