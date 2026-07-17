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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Violent land dispute in Bhojnagar sparks protest, cross FIRs lodged

Himachal: Violent land dispute in Bhojnagar sparks protest, cross FIRs lodged

Residents block road after clash over factory site

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:05 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Tension gripped Bhojnagar village in Kasauli subdivision after a land dispute between a local family and an investor setting up a factory turned violent, prompting villagers to block the road in protest.

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Residents alleged that the investor’s associates, accompanied by bouncers armed with cudgels, attempted to forcibly take possession of a disputed piece of land claimed by the local family. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed a bouncer assaulting a villager as residents tried to resist the alleged encroachment, triggering widespread outrage.

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Villagers claimed repeated calls to the Bhojnagar police seeking immediate intervention went unanswered, forcing the affected family to stage a protest. They were later joined by other residents, who demanded an impartial probe, alleging the incident had disturbed the village’s peaceful atmosphere and reflected growing intimidation by investors.

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Sanjiv Kumar, a local resident, lodged an FIR at Parwanoo police station under Sections 329(3), 352 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging criminal trespass, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

The company’s manager, Rajnish, filed a cross FIR under various BNS provisions, alleging house trespass, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, assault, abetment and criminal intimidation.

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Parwanoo DSP Anil Sharma confirmed that cross FIRs had been registered and said the ownership dispute over the land was already pending before a court.

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