Himachal: Viral video of radishes dumped in stream jolts PWD into action

A viral social media video showing farmers dumping nearly 15 quintals of freshly harvested radishes into a stream has brought into sharp focus the vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh’s farming communities during the monsoon. The video, filmed in Mandi district’s Chohar Valley, sparked widespread outrage and prompted the Public Works Department (PWD) to restore the blocked Thaltukhod-Madh road within five hours on Thursday.

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The road had remained closed since Monday after a landslide, severing the only motorable link between several villages and nearby markets. With no transport available and their freshly harvested produce perishing by the day, farmers were left with little option but to dump their radishes into a stream. The visuals quickly went viral, highlighting the heavy economic losses suffered by vegetable growers whenever road connectivity is disrupted.

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Farmers from Jhukan village, including jeep driver Sunil Kumar and cultivators Hari Singh, Om Chand and Nand Lal, said they were forced to throw away nearly 15 quintals of radishes because they could not transport the crop before it spoiled. They said the incident reflected the harsh reality faced by growers who depend entirely on timely road access to sell their produce.

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The hardship did not end there. Farmers also carried almost an equal quantity of cauliflower on their backs to the nearest motorable point. By the time the vegetables reached the market after the long journey, much of the produce had lost its freshness, turned yellow and fetched lower prices. With cultivation costs rising steadily due to expensive seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour and transportation, delayed market access has become a serious financial setback for growers.

After the video gained traction on social media, the PWD intensified restoration work by deploying two excavators to clear the landslide debris. Officials worked despite continuous rockfall and rolling boulders from the unstable hillside, reopening the road to traffic by around 3 pm.

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PWD Sub-Divisional Officer Bhagat Ram Yadav said the restoration operation was challenging because rocks continued to fall from the slope. Despite the risks, the department monitored the situation closely and completed the clearance at the earliest.

Though traffic has resumed, farmers say the reopening came too late to save their harvest. They have urged the government to pre-position heavy machinery on landslide-prone routes during the monsoon, arguing that rural roads are not merely transport corridors but vital lifelines that determine whether months of hard work reach the market or go to waste.