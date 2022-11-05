 Himachal votes 2022: Parties list doles as women voters gain clout : The Tribune India

Himachal votes 2022: Parties list doles as women voters gain clout

As election day in Himachal Pradesh draws near, contesting parties and candidates are busy devising newer ways to engage the crucial women voters, who can swing the polls any which way.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Shimla, November 4

Growing in clout since 1998, the year they outnumbered male voters for the first time, women are demanding their share in the welfare pie, forcing parties to make lofty promises, even as they keep their cards close to the chest.

The importance of women as a decisive factor in state elections is evident from their growing assertion as voters. Even though the 2017 election saw the maximum difference between the voting percentages of female and male voters, the trend of women outnumbering male electors has held good since 1998 when 72.21 per cent of them exercised their franchise as against 70.26 per cent men. As women consolidate the position as an important segment, parties are reacting out with a host of promises. After AAP pledged to give Rs 1,000 a month to all adult women, the Congress went a tad further to promise Rs 1,500 to every adult woman who finds it hard to make ends meet.

“It could be a female student who can’t afford money for higher education or a widow or a single mother in need of financial support. The Congress guarantee of Rs 1,500 a month will cover all women in need,” says Congress’ six-term Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari, running for the seventh time. She’s one of the only four women MLAs in the Himachal Assembly.

In contrast, the ruling BJP is banking on a host of women-centric schemes conceived and expanded under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the latest being “Naari ko Naman” which allows 50 per cent concession in bus fares to female travellers. CM Thakur-led government is also flagging the benefits of other schemes, among them free cooking gas Ujjwala plan and its state arm; Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana of Rs 31,000 for girls; Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana of Rs 51,000 for marriage of girls and the recent raise in the monthly emoluments of ASHA workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,700.

“Himachal became the first smoke-free state in the country due to the effective implementation of Ujjwala and state-level Gramin Suvidha Yojana under which 1.36 lakh and 3.24 lakh cooking gas connections were provided to women,” says BJP’s national spokesperson KK Sharma.

As parties rush to woo women, the political significance of this silent vote block is not lost on anyone. It has only strengthened after women powered the ruling BJP’s historic, once in a 37-year win, in Uttar Pradesh elections earlier this year. Analysis of the BJP’s win in UP revealed that the party managed a 13 percentage points lead over SP-led alliance among female voters as against four percentage points lead among male voters.

So far as Himachal goes, not only does the state have women electors outdoing men in voting percentages in all elections since 1998, it also has a better voter gender ratio (female voters per 1,000 men) than the national average, indicating that in many of the state’s Assembly segments, women voters outnumber men even at the population level.

“Himachal voter gender ratio is 981 as against 976 at the national level,” says state Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg. The ratio was 971 in Himachal in 2018. Eighteen of the 68 constituencies have a voter gender ratio of more than 1,000, a promising trend underlining the importance of women in Himachal’s electoral landscape.

Pulling out all stops

  • Ruling BJP banking on a host of schemes for girls as well as women beneficiaries
  • AAP has pledged Rs 1,000 a month to women above 18
  • Congress has promised Rs 1,500 to every adult woman in need

