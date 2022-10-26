Himachal votes 2022: Rebel trouble worries both BJP, Congress as nominations end

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 25

Dissatisfied over ticket distribution, more than 15 aspirants each in both BJP and Congress have jumped into the fray as Independent candidates for the Assembly poll, giving anxious moments to the parties. Today was the final day for filing the nomination papers.

Both parties will now step up efforts to placate and convince them to withdraw their candidature. A clear picture about rebels playing spoilsport will emerge only on October 29, which is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. The polling for 68 constituencies will take place on November 12 and counting of votes on December 8.

The BJP heaved a sigh of relief as state Mahila Morcha general secretary Vandana Guleria, daughter of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, did not file papers from Dharampur in Mandi in protest against her brother Rajat Thakur. However, the situation for the BJP in Kullu is worrisome with former MP Maheshwar Singh and his son Hiteshwar Singh jumping into the fray as BJP rebels from the Kullu (Sadar) and the adjoining Banjar seat. The BJP today changed Maheshwar’s ticket as he failed to convince his son to retire from the contest. Now, the father too has turned a rebel and filed papers as an Independent.

The prominent BJP rebels include former MP Maheshwar Singh (Kullu), his son Hiteshwar Singh (Banjar), former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar (Fatehpur), former MLAs Tejwant Negi (Kinnaur), KL Thakur (Nalagarh), Abhishek Thakur (Sundernagar), Praveen Sharma (Mandi Sadar), Subhash Sharma (Bilaspur Sadar), Vipin Nehria (Dharamsala), Manohar Dhiman (Indora), Indra Kapoor (Chamba), Sanjeev Sharma (Badsar), Rajinder Dhirta (Rohru) and Raj Kumar Koundal (Jhandutta).

The situation for the Congress appears equally worrisome with some senior leaders, who have been denied ticket. jumping into the fray as Independents.

Prominent among them are former ministers Gangu Ram Musafir (Pachhad) and Kuldeep Kumar (Chintpurni) and former MLAs Jagjivan Pal (Sullah), Subhash Manglet (Chopal), Tilak Raj (Bilaspur) and Biru Ram Kishore (Jhandutta), Vijay Pal Khachi (Theog), Paras Ram (Anni), Lal Singh Kaushal (Nachan), Satish Kaul (Jaisinghpur), Sanjeev Bhandari (Jogindernagar), Rajinder Thakur (Arki), Satish Kaul (Jaisinghpur) and Yuvraj Kapoor (Karsog).

Some relief

BJP relieved as Mahila Morcha leader Vandana Guleria, daughter of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, didn’t file papers from Dharampur in protest against her brother Rajat Thakur.

561 file papers

A total of 561 nominations filed, including 376 on last day on Tuesday, for November 12 polls. Final number of candidates in fray will be known on October 29, last date for withdrawal of nominations.