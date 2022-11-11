 Himachal votes: 'Lifelong duty to serve the state,' PM Modi signs off with note to voters : The Tribune India

Himachal votes: 'Lifelong duty to serve the state,' PM Modi signs off with note to voters

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Shimla, November 10

Campaigning for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections drew to a close on Thursday with political parties raising stakes like never before and Prime Minister Narendra Modi penning a personal appeal to voters of the state.

“Every vote cast in favour of the lotus (BJP symbol) will add to my strength... It is my lifelong duty to serve the state to which I am indebted,” the PM said to the people, urging them to re-elect the BJP in departure from norm.

All incumbent governments here have been voted out since 1982, with the BJP pulling out all the stops to “change the tradition” and the Congress, in a do-or-die battle, hoping for anti-incumbency trends to hold again. The victory is a must for the Congress’ electoral revival after it failed at the hustings in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry in 2021 and UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab earlier this year.

For the BJP, a victory would mean another endorsement of its “pro-incumbency” image as seen in UP and Uttarakhand, a trend that could boost its prospects ahead of the 2024 General Election as a “trend-setting organisation”.

In a bid to script history, the BJP is banking big on the PM’s personal connect with voters, as evidenced in his appeal today. “I have full faith that you will again bless the BJP like last time,” the PM wrote, recalling his association with the state and sending gratitude to people for their “blessings”.

Following up on his ‘Mera ghar ghar pranam bhejna’ (pay my regards to all) message to voters which he delivered during the recent four poll rallies here, the PM said the “development journey of the state spurred by the BJP’s double-engine government at the Centre and the state should not stop”. The BJP has, meanwhile, deployed a battery of workers to reach door to door with the PM’s appeal.

“We will deliver the PM’s letter to 15 lakh households and reach nearly 55 lakh voters through door to door visits, which are allowed tomorrow,” BJP co-in-charge of Himachal Sanjay Tandon said, noting that the party was headed towards a “comfortable majority”.

The Congress too claimed a two-thirds majority, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing rallies but having to cancel her Shimla ‘jan sampark’ due to inclement weather.

As the last mile push, the BJP held 20 rallies, including of BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The PM’s letter, the party hoped, would do the rest. “Let the state’s development journey continue… I say this because when I came to the Centre in 2014 and there was another government in Himachal, central schemes remained stalled,” the PM wrote in the letter, wooing mainly women and youth.

Campaigning ends

BJP: Victory will mean another endorsement of pro-incumbency image after UP and Uttarakhand, could spur prospects ahead of LS polls

Cong: Win a must for electoral revival, party hopeful anti-incumbency trends will hold again

