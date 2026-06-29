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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Water supply projects reviewed in Karsog

Himachal: Water supply projects reviewed in Karsog

Principal Secretary directs officials to expedite work

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:43 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Jal Shakti Department Principal Secretary Dr Abhishek Jain concluded a three-day inspection of major drinking water supply and irrigation projects under Jal Shakti Division Karsog in Mandi district on Friday, directing officials to expedite pending works and ensure quality service delivery.

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During the visit, Dr Jain inspected the Lift Water Supply Scheme (LWSS) Sarror Khad to Churag and adjoining areas, the largest drinking water supply project in the division. The scheme caters to around 14 gram panchayats and benefits thousands of residents. He reviewed its functioning and instructed field officers to ensure efficient operation and regular maintenance.

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The Principal Secretary also inspected several ongoing schemes, including LIS Shakra, LIS Randol Sabot, LWSS Shakra, LWSS Kanda Kahanu, LWSS Bakhrot Churag, and the improvement of Water Supply Scheme (WSS) Karsog and adjoining areas. Stressing the importance of timely execution, he directed officials to maintain quality standards while completing the projects within the stipulated timeframe.

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He instructed HPSEBL divisions at Sunni and Karsog to provide pending electricity connections on priority for LWSS Shaout Nanj and the improvement of WSS Karsog so that the schemes could be commissioned without further delay.

A review meeting was also held to assess the progress of water supply projects under the State Capex Development Programme (SCDP) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), including LWSS Shankardehra–Sanarli, remodelling of WSS Dhaun Bhanera, LWSS Jaban Bagain, and LWSS Shaout Nanj. He directed officials to remove bottlenecks and ensure early completion of these projects.

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The Principal Secretary also reviewed the progress of Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) restoration works and instructed the Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Division Karsog, to complete all sanctioned works at the earliest.

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