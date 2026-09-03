Himachal weather: 110 roads closed in state; yellow alert issued for 10 districts today

As many as 110 roads continue to remain blocked across the state while 198 transformers and 56 drinking water schemes are disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 51 are in Mandi, 22 in Kullu, eight each in Shimla and Sirmaur, seven each in Kangra and Chamba, four in Una, two in Solan and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Also, as many as 65 transformers are disrupted in Solan, 53 in Shimla, 35 in Chamba, 26 in Kullu, 11 in Sirmaur and eight in Mandi. Apart from this, as many as 33 drinking water supply schemes are disrupted in Shimla and 23 in Hamirpur.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue in isolated places of the state as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of the state for today. The districts include Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Bilaspur Hamirpur, Mandi, Sirmaur, Chamba and Una. As a result, these districts will be experiencing light to moderate rain throughout the day.