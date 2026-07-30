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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal weather alert: Flash floods, heavy rain warning issued for today

Himachal weather alert: Flash floods, heavy rain warning issued for today

People have been advised to avoid venturing towards water bodies and other vulnerable areas

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:13 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness flash floods triggered by rains in the next 24 hours as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued this warning for Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur districts.

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As per the centre, there is a low to moderate flash flood risk in these districts and their neighbouring ones in the next 24 hours.

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In view of this, people have been advised to avoid venturing towards water bodies and other vulnerable areas.

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The centre has also issued yellow alerts for Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi districts for today, predicting heavy to moderate rains in isolated places throughout the day. Light rain is also expected to occur in the rest of the state. However, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal throughout the day.

Shimla recorded 16.8°C, Dharamsala 21.7°C, Manali 19.5°C, Solan 21.4°C,  Mandi 24.4°C, Bilaspur 25.5°C, Hamirpur 25.4°C, Kangra 23.8°C, Dalhousie 17.9°C, Kufri 14.4°C, Kasauli 19°C, Una 22.3°C, Nahan 21.3°C,  and Paonta Sahib 26°C.

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The lowest minimum temperature in the state is 13°C, which has been recorded in Bharmour in Chamba.

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