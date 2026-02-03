DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Himachal weather alert: Fresh western disturbance to bring snow, rain from February 6

Himachal weather alert: Fresh western disturbance to bring snow, rain from February 6

A yellow weather warning of dense fog and cold wave conditions has been issued for Mandi, Solan, Sirmour, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts for February 4

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:48 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
PTI Photo
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness another spell of snowfall along with rain on February 6. As per the state’s meteorological department, weather across the state will remain dry till February 5, after which snowfall and rainfall are expected in Chamba, Lahaul, and Spiti districts on February 6 as a result of a fresh western disturbance.

The higher reaches of the state will experience another spell of snowfall on February 8, while snowfall and rainfall are expected to occur across the state on February 9.

Additionally, a yellow weather warning of dense fog and cold wave conditions has been issued for Mandi, Solan, Sirmour, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts for February 4.

Meanwhile, light snowfall continued in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti, while light rain was also observed in isolated parts of the state during the last 24 hours. Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 10.5 cm of snow, Keylong 7.5 cm, Sangla 6.5 cm, Kukumseri 5.8 cm, while Hansa and Morang received 2.5 cm each. Similarly, Manali received 22 mm of rain, and Sarahan received 10.5 mm of rain.

Also, minimum temperatures were 2°C to 4°C above normal during the past 24 hours, ranging between minus 6°C and 12 °C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were 2°C to 6°C above normal, ranging between 1°C and 20 °C.

The highest temperature in the state was 20.8°C, which was recorded in Mandi, while the lowest temperature was minus 6.4°C, which was recorded in Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district.

