Himachal weather alert: Heavy rain to continue, yellow alert issued for 10 districts for today

Heavy rainfall is set to continue in Himachal Pradesh today, with the state's Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow weather alert for 10 districts.

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These include Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Sirmaur, which are very likely to experience, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds throughout the day.

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However, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal, as no large changes will be observed in the temperature today.

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Shimla recorded 17°C minimum temperature, Dharamshala 16.3°C, Manali 12.4°C, Solan 17.2°C, Mandi 21.6°C, Bilaspur 28°C, Hamirpur 21.6°C, Kufri 14°C, Kalpa 9.6°C Una 21.6°C, Nahan 20.1°C and Paonta Sahib 27°C.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state today as it recorded 6.5°C minimum temperature.