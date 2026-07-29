Himachal weather alert: Heavy rains to continue; orange and yellow alerts issued for 6 districts today

Heavy rainfall is set to continue in Himachal as the state's Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow alerts for six districts.

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The orange alert has been issued for Kangra, Una and Chamba districts which forecasts very heavy to heavy rains in isolated places of these districts throughout the day. The yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts, which implies heavy to moderate rains in isolated places. Light rain is also expected to occur in the remaining parts of the state.

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Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal while maximum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 3°C today.

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Minimum temperature in Shimla is 17.4°C, Dharamshala 17.6°C, Manali 19.2°C, Solan 21°C, Mandi 24.2°C, Bilaspur 25°C, Hamirpur 25.4°C, Kufri 15.8°C, Nahan 21.5°C, Kalpa 15.4°C, Keylong 14°C, Una 22°C and Bhuntar 22.6°C.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state is 12°C, which was recorded in Bharmour in Chamba.