Himachal weather alert: More rain, snow likely from January 31

The state’s Meteorological Department has forecast heavy snowfall and rain across Himachal Pradesh from January 31 to February 3, after which the state is expected to experience dry weather conditions.

A yellow warning forecasting thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds, has also been issued for all 12 districts of the state for February 1.

Additionally, light rainfall is very likely to continue in the higher hills of the state on Friday, while the weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the state. A yellow warning of dense fog and cold wave conditions has also been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmour, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una districts for Friday.

655 roads closed in Himachal

At least 655 roads, including three National Highways (NHs), have been blocked across Himachal Pradesh after recent snowfall and rain, disrupting the road connectivity in many parts of the state.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 287 roads, including NH-03 and NH-505, remain closed for vehicular traffic in the Lahaul and Spiti district, the highest in the state.

Moreover, 135 roads are blocked in Shimla, 81 roads, including NH-305, in Kullu, 77 in Mandi, 40 in Chamba, 27 in Kinnaur, three each in Sirmour and Una, and two in Kangra district also remain blocked for vehicular movement, causing huge inconveniences to the commuters across these districts.

Additionally, about 669 transformers, including 216 in Kullu, 214 in Shimla, 104 in Chamba, 94 in Mandi, 22 in Lahaul and Spiti, 13 in Sirmour, and six in Kinnaur district, also remain disrupted, leaving many places in these districts without electricity.

While the weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours, light snowfall and rain were observed in isolated places of Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti districts. Minimum temperatures in most of the places in the state were normal, ranging between -10°C and 9°C, while maximum temperatures in a few places were above 2°C to 4°C, ranging between 2°C and 21 °C.