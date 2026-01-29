DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal weather alert: More rain, snow likely from January 31

Himachal weather alert: More rain, snow likely from January 31

At least 655 roads, including three National Highways, have been blocked across Himachal Pradesh after recent snowfall and rain

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:19 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The state’s Meteorological Department has forecast heavy snowfall and rain across Himachal Pradesh from January 31 to February 3, after which the state is expected to experience dry weather conditions.

Advertisement

A yellow warning forecasting thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds, has also been issued for all 12 districts of the state for February 1.

Advertisement

Additionally, light rainfall is very likely to continue in the higher hills of the state on Friday, while the weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the state. A yellow warning of dense fog and cold wave conditions has also been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmour, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una districts for Friday.

Advertisement

655 roads closed in Himachal

At least 655 roads, including three National Highways (NHs), have been blocked across Himachal Pradesh after recent snowfall and rain, disrupting the road connectivity in many parts of the state.

Advertisement

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 287 roads, including NH-03 and NH-505, remain closed for vehicular traffic in the Lahaul and Spiti district, the highest in the state.

Moreover, 135 roads are blocked in Shimla, 81 roads, including NH-305, in Kullu, 77 in Mandi, 40 in Chamba, 27 in Kinnaur, three each in Sirmour and Una, and two in Kangra district also remain blocked for vehicular movement, causing huge inconveniences to the commuters across these districts.

Additionally, about 669 transformers, including 216 in Kullu, 214 in Shimla, 104 in Chamba, 94 in Mandi, 22 in Lahaul and Spiti, 13 in Sirmour, and six in Kinnaur district, also remain disrupted, leaving many places in these districts without electricity.

While the weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours, light snowfall and rain were observed in isolated places of Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti districts. Minimum temperatures in most of the places in the state were normal, ranging between -10°C and 9°C, while maximum temperatures in a few places were above 2°C to 4°C, ranging between 2°C and 21 °C.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts