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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal weather forecast: Heavy rains to continue; orange alert issued for 4 districts

Himachal weather forecast: Heavy rains to continue; orange alert issued for 4 districts

State's Meteorological Centre also issues warning of water-logging in low-lying areas, low visibility and temporary disruption of essential services due to heavy rains for these districts

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:53 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Heavy rains are set to continue across the state as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for today. As a result, these districts are very likely to witness very heavy to heavy rains at isolated places during the day. The centre has also issued a warning of water-logging in low-lying areas, low visibility and temporary disruption of essential services due to heavy rains for these districts.

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Similarly, a yellow weather alert has also been issued for Kullu, Solan, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, resulting in heavy to moderate rains throughout the day in isolated places.

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People have been advised to adhere to traffic advisories and not to venture to vulnerable areas. The centre has also advised the people to keep safe distance from water bodies.

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However, minimum temperatures will continue to remain normal during the day. Shimla and Manali recorded 17.7°C minimum temperature each, Dharamshala 17.4°C, Mandi 23.7°C, Solan 21.6°C, Kalpa 15°C, Reckongpeo 18°C, Bilaspur 25°C, Hamirpur 25.1°C, Una 21.2°C, Kangra 23.7°C, Bhuntar 21.1°C, Keylong 10.8°C, Chamba 22.1°C, Nahan 20°C and Paonta Sahib 27°C.

Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state as it recorded 10.2°C as the minimum temperature.

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