Himachal weather: NH-5 blocked in Kinnaur due to landslide; heavy rains to continue

Traffic movement on National Highway-5 has been blocked as a result of a landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district.

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The landslide occured on Wednesday night when huge boulders along with debris fell on the road, blocking the road for traffic.

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Also, a road leading to Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMMS), Chamiana, has been restored after it was blocked due to a landslide.

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According to police, the traffic movement was disrupted on the road due to a landslide. Machineries were deployed to clear the road for one-way traffic. However, now the entire road has been made available for traffic as the debris was cleared.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is set to continue across the state today as the state's Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for six districts of the state.

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While orange alert has been issued for Kangra and Sirmour district, yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Kinnaur, Una and Chamba district, resulting in heavy rains in isolated areas of these districts.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during the day while maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C-3°C.

Shimla recorded 17°C minimum temperature, Dharamshala 21.2°C, Manali 18.7°C, Mandi 23.9°C, Solan 20.6°C, Kalpa 15°C, Bilaspur 25°C, Hamirpur 24°C, Una 21.6°C, Bhuntar 20.8°C, Chamba 21°C, Keylong 12.8°C and Nahan 20.3°C.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state as it recorded 12.5°C minimum temperature.