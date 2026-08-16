DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal weather: Torrential rains disrupt life, 118 roads blocked; orange alert in 5 districts

Himachal weather: Torrential rains disrupt life, 118 roads blocked; orange alert in 5 districts

8 roads were closed in Mandi, 32 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, eight in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla, six in Kangra, four in Una and two in Lahaul and Spiti

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 12:57 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People cover themselves as they walk amid rainfall, at Ridge in Shimla. PTI file photo
Advertisement

Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 118 roads across the state, as the local meteorological office issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in five districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Moderate to heavy rains have been lashing parts of Kangra district since Saturday evening. Dharamshala recorded 96.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Palampur at 55 mm and Kangra at 34.6 mm.

Advertisement

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 48 roads were closed in Mandi, 32 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, eight in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla, six in Kangra, four in Una and two in Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

As many as 216 water supply schemes and 19 power transformers have also been disrupted due to the rains, officials said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, 79 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, including 14 in landslides and one in a flash flood, while the state has suffered losses estimated at Rs 972 crore, they said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts