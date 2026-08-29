Himachal weather update: 68 roads closed in state; yellow alert issued for 10 districts today

As many as 91 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 28 are in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, seven in Kangra, six in Sirmour, four in Una, three in Chamba, two in Shimla and one each in Bilaspur and Lahaul and Spiti.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue in isolated places of the state as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of the state for today. The districts include Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba, Sirmour and Lahaul and Spiti, resulting in light to moderate rains in isolated places of these districts.