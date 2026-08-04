Himachal weather update: Heavy rains to continue; orange alerts for 8 districts today

Heavy rain is set to continue across the state today as the state's Meteorological Centre has issued orange weather alerts for eight districts of the state.

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These districts include Shimla, Kullu, Kangra Solan Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Sirmour and are likely to witness heavy rains in isolated places throughout the day. Light to moderate rain is also expected to continue in the rest of the state.

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The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal during the day.

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Shimla recorded 17.4°C minimum temperature, Dharamshala 22.3°C, Manali 19.4°C, Mandi 23.9°C, Solan 21.4°C, Kalpa 14.2°C, Bilaspur 24°C, Hamirpur 23.8°C, Una 22.4°C, Bhuntar 19.8°C, Chamba 22.7°C, Keylong 13°C and Nahan 22.3°C.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state as it recorded 12.1°C minimum temperature.