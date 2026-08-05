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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal weather update: Heavy rains to continue; yellow alerts issued for 9 districts for today

Himachal weather update: Heavy rains to continue; yellow alerts issued for 9 districts for today

Light to moderate rain is also expected to continue in the rest of the state

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:52 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Heavy rain is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh today as the state's Meteorological Centre has issued yellow alert for its nine districts.

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These districts are Kangra, Kullu, Solan, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti. The alert means these districts are likely to witness heavy rains in isolated places throughout the day.

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Light to moderate rain is also expected to continue in the rest of the state.

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The minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during the day while the maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C.

Shimla recorded 17°C minimum temperature, Dharamshala 21°C, Manali 18.1°C, Mandi 23.3°C, Solan 21.2°C, Kalpa 14.6°C, Bilaspur 24.5°C, Hamirpur 24.9°C, Una 22°C, Bhuntar 21.2°C, Chamba 23°C, Keylong 14°C and Nahan 22.5°C.

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Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state as it recorded 13.2°C minimum temperature.

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