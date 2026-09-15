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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal weather: Yellow alert issued for 6 districts today

Himachal weather: Yellow alert issued for 6 districts today

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 61 roads remain blocked across Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Updated At : 12:13 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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People walk amid rainfall at The Ridge in Shimla. PTI file photo
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As many as 61 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal while about 189 transformers are disrupted as a result of heavy rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 28 are in Mandi, 12 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, four in Shimla, three in Una and two each in Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti. Also, as many as 171 transformers are disrupted in Mandi, 17 in Chamba and one in Shimla. Five drinking water supply schemes are also disrupted in Theog in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state today as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued yellow alerts for six districts. The districts include Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Sirmour. Light rain is also expected to occur in rest of the state.

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