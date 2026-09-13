Himachal will explore new ways for tourism tie-up, skill development with Japan, says Dharmani

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday said that Himachal would explore opportunities for skill development and the training of the youth and tourism collaboration with Japan. A delegation from Himachal Pradesh, led by Dharmani, called on R. Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Tokyo, and held detailed discussions on various issues concerning Himachal Pradesh, with particular emphasis on creating opportunities for students and the youth of the state in technical education, skill development, training and employment in Japan.

The meeting also focused on promoting Himachal Pradesh as a preferred tourism destination among Japanese visitors. “The presence of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala has played a significant role in establishing Himachal’s distinct global identity as a centre of spiritual and cultural significance. Concerted efforts should be made to showcase the state’s tourism potential in Japan to attract Japanese tourists,” he added.

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Dharmani said that the two nations shared immense possibilities in further strengthening cultural ties. “Himachal is well known for its Buddhist heritage and there is need to promote these sites in Japan to attract more visitors. The state government is committed to developing better tourism infrastructure, experiences and systems that will further enhance economic and cultural exchanges between Japan and India,” he added.

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He said, “Himachal Pradesh has immense tourism potential as it is a globally renowned destination for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and peaceful environment.” He added that the state’s natural beauty, Buddhist and spiritual heritage, adventure tourism and rich Himachali culture could be major attractions for Japanese visitors.

Dharmani said that it was extremely important to promote innovation in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). “Japan can provide significant cooperation in enhancing capabilities in AI and building reliable and resilient digital infrastructure. Inclusive development of information technology will foster innovation and open up new avenues of opportunities for young people,” he added.

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He said that stronger engagement with Japan could create new avenues for employment, training and professional development for the youth of the state while also strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s identity and presence at the international level.