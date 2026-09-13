DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal will explore new ways for tourism tie-up, skill development with Japan, says Dharmani

Himachal will explore new ways for tourism tie-up, skill development with Japan, says Dharmani

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A delegation of Himachal Pradesh, led by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, calls on R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, in Tokyo.
Advertisement

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday said that Himachal would explore opportunities for skill development and the training of the youth and tourism collaboration with Japan. A delegation from Himachal Pradesh, led by Dharmani, called on R. Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Tokyo, and held detailed discussions on various issues concerning Himachal Pradesh, with particular emphasis on creating opportunities for students and the youth of the state in technical education, skill development, training and employment in Japan.

The meeting also focused on promoting Himachal Pradesh as a preferred tourism destination among Japanese visitors. “The presence of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala has played a significant role in establishing Himachal’s distinct global identity as a centre of spiritual and cultural significance. Concerted efforts should be made to showcase the state’s tourism potential in Japan to attract Japanese tourists,” he added.

Advertisement

Dharmani said that the two nations shared immense possibilities in further strengthening cultural ties. “Himachal is well known for its Buddhist heritage and there is need to promote these sites in Japan to attract more visitors. The state government is committed to developing better tourism infrastructure, experiences and systems that will further enhance economic and cultural exchanges between Japan and India,” he added.

Advertisement

He said, “Himachal Pradesh has immense tourism potential as it is a globally renowned destination for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and peaceful environment.” He added that the state’s natural beauty, Buddhist and spiritual heritage, adventure tourism and rich Himachali culture could be major attractions for Japanese visitors.

Dharmani said that it was extremely important to promote innovation in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). “Japan can provide significant cooperation in enhancing capabilities in AI and building reliable and resilient digital infrastructure. Inclusive development of information technology will foster innovation and open up new avenues of opportunities for young people,” he added.

Advertisement

He said that stronger engagement with Japan could create new avenues for employment, training and professional development for the youth of the state while also strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s identity and presence at the international level.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts