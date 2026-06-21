Himachal will seek its share in BBMB: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said Himachal would press for getting its representative as a permanent member in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), besides seeking its pending arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore.

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Talking to mediapersons here today, the Chief Minister said it is right of Himachal to have its member in the BBMB. “The Chairman of BBMB wanted to meet me here yesterday, but I could not meet him. We will push for our membership in the BBMB,” he said.

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Sukhu also said the Haryana Government must furnish an affidavit in the High Court that it is willing to pay its share of Himachal’s pending BBMB arrears at the rate of 7.19 per cent. “Despite the Supreme Court ordering in favour of Himachal, we are still awaiting the grant of this money. We are in talks with Punjab and Rajasthan. I will also personally speak to the Haryana CM,” Sukhu said.

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He also expressed concern over incidents of paper leak with the NEET being the latest one. “The papers are getting leaked only during BJP regime. This never happened during UPA regime,” he said.

The CM said in Himachal also, papers got leaked during the BJP regime. “Despite paper leak in the Subordinate Selection Board, the previous government did not take any action,” he said.