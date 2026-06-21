DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal will seek its share in BBMB: CM

Himachal will seek its share in BBMB: CM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu talks to mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said Himachal would press for getting its representative as a permanent member in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), besides seeking its pending arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore.

Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons here today, the Chief Minister said it is right of Himachal to have its member in the BBMB. “The Chairman of BBMB wanted to meet me here yesterday, but I could not meet him. We will push for our membership in the BBMB,” he said.

Advertisement

Sukhu also said the Haryana Government must furnish an affidavit in the High Court that it is willing to pay its share of Himachal’s pending BBMB arrears at the rate of 7.19 per cent. “Despite the Supreme Court ordering in favour of Himachal, we are still awaiting the grant of this money. We are in talks with Punjab and Rajasthan. I will also personally speak to the Haryana CM,” Sukhu said.

Advertisement

He also expressed concern over incidents of paper leak with the NEET being the latest one. “The papers are getting leaked only during BJP regime. This never happened during UPA regime,” he said.

The CM said in Himachal also, papers got leaked during the BJP regime. “Despite paper leak in the Subordinate Selection Board, the previous government did not take any action,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts