Himachal will vote for old pension scheme, employment: Rahul Gandhi

Shimla, November 12
As voting began for the Himachal Pradesh polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the state would vote for the return of the old pension scheme and employment.
More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates in 68 assembly constituencies.
"Himachal will vote for OPS, Himachal will vote for employment and Himachal will vote for 'Har Ghar Lakshmi'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Come, vote in large numbers, and make your valuable contribution to the progress and prosperous future of Himachal," the former Congress chief said, appealing to the voters of the hill state.
Gandhi is in Maharashtra undertaking the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
Restoration of the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 and 60 are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius