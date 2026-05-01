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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Woman’s death after surgery sparks protest at Arki hospital

Himachal: Woman’s death after surgery sparks protest at Arki hospital

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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The family has demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident.. Photo for representation. iStock
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A controversy broke out at the Civil Hospital in Arki on Thursday after a 44-year-old woman allegedly died following a stone surgery, prompting her family to accuse doctors of negligence.
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Seema, a resident of Chunari village, had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for the procedure. According to her husband, Hansraj Gautam, her condition deteriorated during surgery and she was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla. The family rushed her to Shimla within 45 minutes, but claimed doctors there declared that she had died nearly three hours earlier.

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The deceased’s relatives alleged that excessive blood loss during surgery led to her death and staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding action against the doctors concerned.

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Block Medical Officer Dr Mukta Rastogi said an inquiry committee had been constituted to investigate the matter and further action would be taken based on its findings.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil triggered another controversy with his remark that “when people don’t drink water they are bound to die.”

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