Addressing a public meeting at Sarahan in Sirmaur district during the concluding ceremony of the Vaman Dwadashi Fair, the Chief Minister said consensus on the Kishau project had remained elusive for several years. He said the previous BJP government had agreed to bear the cost of the power project, while the present government maintained that states requiring the water should bear the project expenditure.

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The agreement would save around Rs 3,000 crore that Himachal would otherwise have spent on the power component, he said. Once operational, the project was expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore for the state. Sukhu said positive indications were emerging regarding payment of BBMB arrears due to Himachal Pradesh and expressed hope of a favourable agreement in the Supreme Court.

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Referring to the Wildflower Hall case, he said the state had won the legal battle after 23 years, resulting in Rs. 401 crore being credited to the state exchequer. The hotel was now generating around Rs. 2 crore monthly revenue for the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant support by the Centre had caused an estimated loss of Rs. 8,000-10,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. Despite financial constraints, the government was ensuring timely salaries and pensions and clearing arrears.

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Sukhu said the Old Pension Scheme had been restored during the first Cabinet meeting of his government and claimed that more employees would be brought under it in future. He also alleged that a BJP government could discontinue the scheme if it returned to power.

Sukhu also alleged irregularities in land disposal during the previous BJP regime, claiming that over 5,000 bighas in Baddi-Barotiwala had been allotted at concessional rates to industrialists.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the state government was working towards making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. He said the government had faced both a natural disaster and what he described as a political crisis, alleging that the BJP had attempted to destabilise an elected government.