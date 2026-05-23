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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Worker arrested for filming girls inside Baru Sahib university washroom

Himachal: Worker arrested for filming girls inside Baru Sahib university washroom

Accused allegedly entered an adjoining washroom at Eternal University and attempted to record videos using a mobile phone over the partition wall

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 07:01 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Accused in custody of police. Tribune Photo
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Serious concerns over campus safety and privacy have surfaced after a sanitation worker was allegedly caught filming students inside a washroom at the Eternal University in Rajgarh subdivision of Sirmaur district, known as North India’s first girls’ university.

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Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as 26-year-old Chhedan Sahu, a resident of Jharkhand.

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According to information received, the accused was reportedly seen behaving suspiciously near the students’ washrooms.

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He allegedly entered an adjoining washroom and attempted to record videos using a mobile phone over the partition wall.

The incident came to light when a student noticed his actions and immediately alerted other students. Within minutes, a group of students gathered at the spot and allegedly caught the accused red-handed.

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The situation on the campus reportedly turned tense as angry students surrounded the accused. University staff had to intervene to prevent the matter from escalating further.

Sources said the accused also tried to flee from the spot after being confronted by the students.

Following the incident, the Himachal Pradesh Police team from Sarahan reached the university campus and recorded statements of the students.

Police seized the accused’s mobile phone and initiated an investigation. The device is likely to be sent for forensic examination to determine whether any videos were recorded and if the accused had been involved in similar acts earlier.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among students and parents alike. Questions are also being raised over the university administration’s security arrangements, particularly regarding the presence of male sanitation workers in sensitive areas such as girls’ hostels and washrooms.

Students and guardians have demanded stricter monitoring and the appointment of female sanitation staff in hostel premises.

Sources further claimed that the university administration became aware of the matter around 10 am, but police were informed only around 12:30 pm, leading to criticism over the alleged delay in reporting the incident.

Superintendent of Police NS Negi confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law. He said police are examining the accused’s background and investigating whether he had been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Reacting to the incident, the university registrar stated that an emergency meeting was convened immediately after the matter came to notice and police were informed without delay. The administration assured strict action against the accused and said security arrangements on the campus would be reviewed and strengthened to ensure the safety and privacy of students.

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